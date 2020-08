(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), gio 13 agosto 2020 The Vancouver School Board requested authorization under s. 43(b) to disregard four access requests made by the respondent because they were frivolous and vexatious. The adjudicator declined to provide the requested authorization for the requests, finding them neither frivolous nor vexatious.

Fonte/Source: https://www.oipc.bc.ca/orders/3451