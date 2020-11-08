domenica, Novembre 8, 2020
BLUES VESPERS ONLINE FEATURING THE MARK RILEY TRIO

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), dom 08 novembre 2020

Sun, 15 Nov 2020 – 5pm

Our November Blues Vespers Online welcome long-time Tacoma artists the Mark Riley Trio directly to your TV or device! Blues Vespers, now hosted (remotely) at Kilworth Chapel, has been a Tacoma tradition for 20 years, and was featured in last month’s magazine of the Washington Blues Society. Blues Vespers celebrates secular music in sacred spaces, working to combine local and national performers with reflection and contemplation led by Puget Sound students/faculty/staff and local leaders.

Hosted by Blues Vespers founder Pastor Dave Brown with University Chaplain Dave Wright.

Join us on Zoom: https://pugetsound-edu.zoom.us/j/

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/blues-vespers-online-featuring-the-mark-riley-trio/2020-11-15/

