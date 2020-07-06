lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
BLUE ORIGIN DELIVERS FIRST OF TWO BE-4 ENGINES TTO ULA FOR VULCAN CENTAUR ROCKET

(AGENPARL) – RESTON (VIRGINIA), lun 06 luglio 2020

 News about the aerospace industry curated by AIAA staff

Blue Origin Delivers First of Two BE-4 Engines Tto ULA for Vulcan Centaur Rocket

Jul 2, 2020, 10:00 AM
by
Lawrence Garrett

BE-4-Engine-Wikipedia-250

The first BE-4 engine to be hotfire tested, 18 Oct. 2017. | Wikipedia; CC BY-SA 4.0

Space News reports that this week, Blue Origin “delivered a BE-4 rocket engine to” United Launch Alliance, which plans to use two of those engines “in the main stage of its future” Vulcan Centaur rocket. A Blue Origin spokesperson said, “The engine delivered is the first pathfinder engine to be mated with the Vulcan Centaur and will support ULA’s testing. … We are planning on delivering the second engine in July.” The BE-4 is a development engine that “uses liquid oxygen and liquefied natural gas propellants” to generate 75,000 horsepower. ULA “set a 2021 target to fly its first Vulcan Centaur mission and needs two production-quality engines to build the launch vehicle for that mission.”
Full Story (Space News)

Fonte/Source: https://www.aiaa.org/news/industry-news/2020/07/02/blue-origin-delivers-first-of-two-be-4-engines-tto-ula-for-vulcan-centaur-rocket

