Blue Origin Delivers First of Two BE-4 Engines Tto ULA for Vulcan Centaur Rocket
Space News reports that this week, Blue Origin “delivered a BE-4 rocket engine to” United Launch Alliance, which plans to use two of those engines “in the main stage of its future” Vulcan Centaur rocket. A Blue Origin spokesperson said, “The engine delivered is the first pathfinder engine to be mated with the Vulcan Centaur and will support ULA’s testing. … We are planning on delivering the second engine in July.” The BE-4 is a development engine that “uses liquid oxygen and liquefied natural gas propellants” to generate 75,000 horsepower. ULA “set a 2021 target to fly its first Vulcan Centaur mission and needs two production-quality engines to build the launch vehicle for that mission.”
