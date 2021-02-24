Blue Bones by Merlynn Tong

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 24 febbraio 2021 Friday, August 20, 2021, 7 – 8:30pm
When a woman finds scars left by her ex-boyfriend of many years ago etched into her bones, she is compelled to unpack her past and discover how he got under her skin.
Based on the true story of two teenagers’ romance as it blossoms then warps in heat of bustling Singapore, Blue Bones is a one-woman show told with incredible honesty by Merlynn Tong. Combining multiple characters, Kung Fu and arcade games; Blue Bones is a whirlwind of love and naivety, violence and courage, with the wreckage felt across the years.
Against the backdrop of Singapore with all its beauty, rigidity and insistent chaos, Blue Bones will enchant and disturb, and perhaps even wake the stories dormant in your bones.
Location: Visy Theatre
Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm
Venue address: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm
Event type: Performing arts
Age range: Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: View the Powerhouse website
Age: Suitable for ages 15+. Contains strobe, coarse language, adult themes and trigger warning
Bookings: Bookings required via the Brisbane Powerhouse website.,
Bookings required: Yes
