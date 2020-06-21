BLOOMSDAY 2020 EVENTS STILL AVAILABLE TO WATCH

(AGENPARL) – dom 21 giugno 2020 Watch recordings of some of the events this year and see how others celebrated around the world.

** Bloomsday Events still available

** Bloomsday Readings & Songs

We hope you had a wonderful Bloomsday! A big thank you to all of you who tuned into our events. If you missed our Bloomsday Readings & Songs, you can still watch the Readings here (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLud7Y6jSDvyxw9mesOQC7_oKOBzQv9AMW&mc_cid=e7bf996725&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) and the Songs here (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLud7Y6jSDvyyhPTNgxzw-8CP6DjzNy7ec&mc_cid=e7bf996725&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) .

Performing Dubliners

We are delighted that the film, Peforming Dubliners, continues to be available free to view on YouTube until 20.00 on June 30th here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIu5cidplZE&t=898s&mc_cid=e7bf996725&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) .

Premiered live on Bloomsday, 16th June the event is described on YouTube as: “From a miniature theatre constructed in his home during the 2020 lockdown, writer and actor Declan Gorman looks back over 8 years of performing stories from James Joyce’s “Dubliners”. It Includes scenes from “The Dubliners Dilemma” (“Mesmerising”: Metro Herald) and introduces Declan’s new work “”Falling Through the Universe” * – with beautiful images of coastal North County Dublin, and various places around the world where Declan’s Joyce shows have been seen.

Two Gallants

Joyce on Film

You can still watch a selection of short films (https://ifiplayer.ie/james-joyce/?mc_cid=e7bf996725&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) preserved by the Irish Film Institute (IFI) in celebration of James Joyce on the IFI Player. Joyce, himself a regular and passionate cinema goer, managed the Volta, one of Ireland’s first dedicated cinemas, for a short time when it opened its doors in December 1909. His work has inspired feature-length films by directors such as Joseph Strick, Mary Ellen Bute, John Huston and Sean Walsh.

Here we look at short films in a programme that includes live-action, animation, documentary and newsreel, and attests to the various creative ways in which filmmakers respond to Joyce’s literary genius. Watch them here (https://ifiplayer.ie/james-joyce/?mc_cid=e7bf996725&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) .

Ulysses | Film

Alan Gilsenan’s Ulysses | Film (https://moli.ie/whats-on/ulysses-film/?mc_cid=e7bf996725&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) was specially commissioned by MoLI (Museum of Literature Ireland). It is a personal response to – and cinematic ‘reading’ of – James Joyce’s iconic novel. Fractured and poetic, reverent and irreverent, the film is a ragbag of sorts; a myriad of images and sounds emerging from the infinite wonders of Joyce’s imaginary world.