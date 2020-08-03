lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
BLOOMS AND BAKING :ADD AROMATIC, FLORAL FLAVORS TO CAKES, COOKIES AND MORE

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 03 agosto 2020 Create incredible desserts with the unique flavors and aromas of chamomile, lavender, rose, Jasmine, and more. Innovative and beautiful, these desserts add floral flavors to cakes, cookies, pies, and more to create something new and absolutely delicious. Amy Ho, founder of the baking blog Constellation Inspiration, shows you step-by-step how to use these aromatic flavors to make your desserts taste just as wonderful as they look. Chamomile cake is perfectly paired with peach and mascarpone buttercream, decadent chocolate is combined with lavender caramel to create a delicious two-bite cookie and jasmine fruit tartlets showcase delicate jasmine blooms, green tea and strawberries. Perfectly balanced, Amy’s creations will be sure to wow you and anyone you bake for.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204425807

