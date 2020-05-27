giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
Breaking News

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 27 MAY…

AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BONETTI IN COMMISSIONE INFANZIA

27/05/2020 COVID-19 / POLITICAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: HEARING ON THE ROLE OF PARLIAMENTS…

MEETING OF THE BELARUSIAN-HUNGARIAN INTERGOVERNMENTAL COMMISSION ON ECONOMIC COOPERATION

UK EXPORT FINANCE HELPS RAUTOMEAD EXPORT TO CHINA

170 KILOS OF HEROIN SEIZED BY BORDER FORCE AT HEATHROW

GIUSTIZIA, BONAFEDE: RIFORMA CSM, OBIETTIVO PORTARE TESTO IN CDM PROSSIMA SETTIMANA

KEEPING THE WORLD SAFE FROM IRAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM

KEEPING THE WORLD SAFE FROM IRAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM

KEEPING THE WORLD SAFE FROM IRAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM

Agenparl

BLOOMBERG MARKETS: CME TRIES AGAIN TO MAKE THREE-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES A THING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), mer 27 maggio 2020

The futures market has grown even faster because of the balance-sheet efficiencies it offers, Mirza said. Volume in Treasury futures has tripled since 2009, and open-interest has increased fourfold, he said. That’s driven an increase in demand for additional contracts investors can use to hedge risk at various points along the curve.

When the legacy three-year contract debuted in 2009, there were four Treasury contracts, for the two-, five- and 10-year notes and the 30-year bond. Now there are two more — the Ultra 10-year and the Ultra Bond, which reference longer-maturity baskets of deliverable securities than the “classic” versions.

Balance-sheet considerations that became more important after the financial crisis initially benefited the longer-term contracts most, Mirza said. In the past two years, however, the two- and five-year contracts have become CME’s fastest-growing Treasury products, he said.

The changes CME is making to the three-year contract, which will take effect July 13 pending regulatory review, are as follows:

  • Expanding its deliverable basket to include old seven-year notes — which the Treasury resumed issuing in 2009 after a 15-year hiatus. As a result, there will be 12 securities in the basket worth a combined $432 billion, up from eight worth a combined $319 billion. The larger size can support more growth in open interest, Mirza said.
  • Halving the minimum price increment for the contract to one-eighth of one-32nd of a price point, to match a change that was made to the two-year contract in January 2019. While the move drew grumbles from speculators who say it’s made the market less liquid, CME says it cut trading costs and increased usage of the contract relative to the other Treasury products.
  • The third change affects the contract’s trade matching algorithm on Globex, CME’s electronic platform.

Mirza said the revamped three-year contract is “a similar story” to what happened when CME tried more than once to introduce a contract similar to the Ultra 10-year before finally gaining traction with that product, whose open interest briefly topped 1 million this year.

Used with permission of Bloomberg L.P. Copyright©2020. All rights reserved.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cmegroup.com/education/articles-and-reports/bloomberg-markets-cme-tries-again-to-make-three-year-treasury-futures-a-thing.html?source=rss

Post collegati

BLOOMBERG MARKETS: CME TRIES AGAIN TO MAKE THREE-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES A THING

Redazione

CURRENT DRIVERS IN THE LIVESTOCK MARKETPLACE

Redazione

THE AGENCY FOR HEALTHCARE RESEARCH AND QUALITY DATA MANAGEMENT PLAN POLICY

Redazione

PALM OIL MONTHLY UPDATE – MARCH 2020

Redazione

CME GROUP TO LAUNCH OPTIONS ON MICRO E-MINI S&P 500 AND MICRO E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES

Redazione

USACE AWARDS CONTRACT TO VIRGINIA COMPANY TO CONSTRUCT JETTY AT TANGIER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More