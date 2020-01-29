29 Gennaio 2020
BLACKBERRY FARM ENTRANCE FEASIBILITY STUDY MEETING
BLACKBERRY FARM ENTRANCE FEASIBILITY STUDY MEETING

(Agenparl) – Cupertino, mer 29 gennaio 2020

The City of Cupertino is working on a feasibility study regarding pedestrian and bike pathway improvements at the entrance road to Blackberry Farm.

The City invites the public to attend the first public meeting for the project to provide feedback on the conceptual design recommendation for the proposed improvements. The meeting will be an open house format where participants can arrive any time during the event window and have one-on-one discussions with City staff and project consultants.

Meeting Details
Wednesday, February 12, p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
McClellan Ranch Preserve
Environmental Education Center
22221 McClellan Rd, Cupertino

Fonte/Source: https://www.cupertino.org/Home/Components/News/News/3750/

