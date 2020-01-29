(Agenparl) – Cupertino, mer 29 gennaio 2020

The City of Cupertino is working on a feasibility study regarding pedestrian and bike pathway improvements at the entrance road to Blackberry Farm.

The City invites the public to attend the first public meeting for the project to provide feedback on the conceptual design recommendation for the proposed improvements. The meeting will be an open house format where participants can arrive any time during the event window and have one-on-one discussions with City staff and project consultants.

Meeting Details

Wednesday, February 12, p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

McClellan Ranch Preserve

Environmental Education Center

22221 McClellan Rd, Cupertino

