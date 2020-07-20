BLACK & WHITE

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 20 luglio 2020 In keeping with the ever-changing demands of creative practitioners today without losing the essence of the original series, these four fan favourites will now be repackaged and made more accessible under the Palette Mini series, with future releases of editions 05 – 08 to follow. Redesigned rather than reprinted for easier and more efficient reading and collecting, Palette Minis will be packed with style and substance like their predecessors; serving as the intriguing, instrumental, and timeless sources of inspiration that they have always been. Fluorescent colours are anything but subtle, and careful consideration needs to go into maximising their potential and purpose on visual communication work. From the latest brand identities to intriguing artistic pursuits, the 110 projects in Neon (Vol. 4) epitomise the thoughtful and dynamic play of light in bringing unique creative visions to life.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204458925