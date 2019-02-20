20 Febbraio 2019
Black History Month: The Impact of Erasure

Agenparl English

(agenparl) – calgary wed 20 february 2019


March 1, :30 am
Please join the Office of Diversity, Equity and Protected Disclosure (ODEPD) for a thought-provoking conversation with author, screenwriter, playwright and historian Cheryl Foggo.

Touching on the social dynamics that drew Black people to the prairies from the 1870’s forward, the presentation illuminates the lives of influencers and innovators of African descent

Friday March 1, 2019
11:30 AM – 1 PM 

Location: Gallery Hall, Taylor Family Digital Library, 
                 University of Calgary main campus



https://go.ucalgary.ca/-Black-History-Month_Registration.html

Cheryl Foggo has been published and produced extensively in multiple genres, including film, theatre, journalism and literature. Her play, John Ware Reimagined, won the 2015 Writers Guild of Alberta Award for Drama and was produced most recently at Workshop West Theatre Company. 

In 2014 she co-produced Alberta’s first Black Canadian Theatre Series with Ellipsis Tree Collective Theatre Company. Cheryl is continuing her exploration of the life of legendary Black cowboy John Ware in a new documentary with the National Film Board of Canada, scheduled for release in 2019. 

She has been recognized with multiple awards including the Sondra Kelly Screenplay Award from the Writers Guild of Canada (2013) and she was recognized by the YWCA as one of 150 outstanding Calgary women (2017).

Fonte/Source: https://www.ucalgary.ca/events/calendar/black-history-month-impact-erasure

