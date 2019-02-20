Cheryl Foggo has been published and produced extensively in multiple genres, including film, theatre, journalism and literature. Her play, John Ware Reimagined, won the 2015 Writers Guild of Alberta Award for Drama and was produced most recently at Workshop West Theatre Company.

In 2014 she co-produced Alberta’s first Black Canadian Theatre Series with Ellipsis Tree Collective Theatre Company. Cheryl is continuing her exploration of the life of legendary Black cowboy John Ware in a new documentary with the National Film Board of Canada, scheduled for release in 2019.

She has been recognized with multiple awards including the Sondra Kelly Screenplay Award from the Writers Guild of Canada (2013) and she was recognized by the YWCA as one of 150 outstanding Calgary women (2017).