Date & Time:
Please join the Office of Diversity, Equity and Protected Disclosure (ODEPD) for a thought-provoking conversation with author, screenwriter, playwright and historian Cheryl Foggo.
Touching on the social dynamics that drew Black people to the prairies from the 1870’s forward, the presentation illuminates the lives of influencers and innovators of African descent
Friday March 1, 2019
11:30 AM – 1 PM
Location: Gallery Hall, Taylor Family Digital Library,
University of Calgary main campus
please register:
https://go.ucalgary.ca/-Black-History-Month_Registration.html
In 2014 she co-produced Alberta’s first Black Canadian Theatre Series with Ellipsis Tree Collective Theatre Company. Cheryl is continuing her exploration of the life of legendary Black cowboy John Ware in a new documentary with the National Film Board of Canada, scheduled for release in 2019.
She has been recognized with multiple awards including the Sondra Kelly Screenplay Award from the Writers Guild of Canada (2013) and she was recognized by the YWCA as one of 150 outstanding Calgary women (2017).
