martedì, Marzo 2, 2021
Breaking News

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH NORWEGIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SøREIDE

COVID, GELMINI: NUOVO DPCM, CAMBIO DI PASSO NEI TEMPI E NEL METODO…

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 03/03/2021 SEDUTA/E N. 302

NEW SOLICITOR GENERAL APPOINTED

NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL APPOINTED

CALENDARIO DEI LAVORI FINO AL 9 MARZO

CONSTRUCTION WORK TO START ON NEW SECTION OF YORK FLOOD SCHEME

IMPOSING SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA FOR THE POISONING AND IMPRISONMENT OF ALEKSEY NAVALNY

COVID, SPERANZA: NUOVO DPCM DAL 6 MARZO AL 6 APRILE, PER TUTELARE…

HMS CAMBRIA: CARDIFF’S NEW ‘CROWN JEWEL’ IN THE DEFENCE ESTATE

Agenparl

BITTER RECEPTOR INVOLVED IN ANTI-INFLAMMATORY EFFECT OF RESVERATROL?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 02 marzo 2021 (Leibniz-Institut für Lebensmittel-Systembiologie an der TU München) At least in cell-based test systems, the plant compound resveratrol has anti-inflammatory properties. A recent collaborative study by the Leibniz Institute of Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich and the Institute of Physiological Chemistry at the University of Vienna has now shown that the bitter receptor TAS2R50 is involved in this effect.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/lfla-bri030221.php

Post collegati

AIR FORCE FINALIZES PT UNIFORM DESIGN; WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION PROCESS

Redazione

BITTER RECEPTOR INVOLVED IN ANTI-INFLAMMATORY EFFECT OF RESVERATROL?

Redazione

‘CANARY IN THE MINE’ WARNING FOLLOWS NEW DISCOVERY OF EFFECTS OF POLLUTANTS ON FERTILITY

Redazione

RESEARCHERS FIND EFFECTIVE COMBINATION OF THERAPIES FOR MANAGING MITOCHONDRIAL DISEASE

Redazione

HARVARD STUDY CHALLENGES LATERAL-TO-SAGITTAL SHIFT IN MAMMAL SPINE EVOLUTION

Redazione

MODEL DESCRIBES INTERACTIONS BETWEEN LIGHT AND MECHANICAL VIBRATION IN MICROCAVITIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More