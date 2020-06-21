domenica, Giugno 21, 2020
BISHA HEALTH AFFAIRS ORGANIZES AND EDUCATES PRAYING PEOPLE FOR COVID-19 PREVENTION

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 21 giugno 2020

Bisha Health Affairs General Directorate, in collaboration  with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, has continued for the third consecutive week, through educational staff and a number of volunteers, to participate in organizing the process of entering people to perform Friday midday prayers, in addition to educating them at a number of mosques in the region, according to the adopted precautionary measures. These health teams are following their work at some points assigned to them in front of the mosques’ entrances; to sort the people by thermal screening, sterilize their hands, as well as making that every person wear face masks, use his special rug, keep physical distancing, and avoid mass gathering at the mosque or its doors while entering or leaving.

This comes in line with the relaxation of precautionary measures in the Kingdom, and in continuation of the preventive efforts taken by Bisha Health Affairs and various government sectors to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-19-005.aspx

