BIPHASIC NUCLEOPHILIC AROMATIC SUBSTITUTION USING A MICROREACTOR UNDER DROPLET FORMATION CONDITIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 febbraio 2021

React. Chem. Eng., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1RE00014D, Paper
Hajime Mori, Yasuhiro Nishiyama, Akira Fujii, Akane Saito, Hitoshi Torikai, Toshiaki Hanasaka, Hideyuki Koishi
The biphasic nucleophilic aromatic substitution of 4-fluoronitrobenzene was carried out using a microreactor. To realize an efficient reaction process, we performed microflow reactions under droplet formation conditions to give the…
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/RE/D1RE00014D

