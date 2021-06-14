(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21066-21072
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA03686F, Paper
Open Access
Raphaël Saget, Piotr Jaunky, Elisabet Duñach
A series of highly functionalized carbocycles was efficiently prepared via the selective cyclisation of unsaturated acetals and ketals in the presence of only 1 mol% of Bi(III) or Fe(III) triflates as the catalysts at room temperature, with yields ranging from 60 to 90%.
