(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,21066-21072

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA03686F, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Raphaël Saget, Piotr Jaunky, Elisabet Duñach

A series of highly functionalized carbocycles was efficiently prepared via the selective cyclisation of unsaturated acetals and ketals in the presence of only 1 mol% of Bi( III ) or Fe( III ) triflates as the catalysts at room temperature, with yields ranging from 60 to 90%.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/GL0HGhpwZY8/D1RA03686F