lunedì, Maggio 11, 2020
MOON PROMUOVE LA VISIONE DELLA COREA DEL SUD COME LEADER MONDIALE NELL’ERA…

LA PREGHIERA DEL PAPA PER LA GENTE DI SAN PAOLO DEL BRASILE

LIBERATA LA VOLONTARIA ITALIANA SILVIA ROMANO, RAPITA IN KENYA NEL 2018

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 9 MAY…

LE VINCENZIANE DI SANTA MARTA: LA DELICATEZZA DEL PAPA PER LE SUE…

EUROPE DAY 2020 IN SIERRA LEONE

WEBINAR CON LOS EMBAJADORES DE BéLGICA, SUECIA Y UE: UNIDOS SOMOS MáS…

MATTARELLA: UN DOVERE RICORDARE CHI HA PAGATO CON LA VITA LA VIOLENZA…

COVID-19: L’AMERICA LATINA VERSO IL PICCO DEL CONTAGIO

TASCA: A GENOVA PER COSTRUIRE PONTI DI RELAZIONI

BIOMOLECULAR SENSING BY SURFACE-ENHANCED RAMAN SCATTERING OF MONOLAYER JANUS TRANSITION METAL DICHALCOGENIDE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 10 maggio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR00300J, Paper
Shuai Jia, Arkamita Bandyopadhyay, Hemant Kumar, Jing Zhang, Weipeng Wang, Tianshu Zhai, Vivek B. Shenoy, Jun Lou
In this work, we demonstrate that monolayer Janus MoSSe is an effective and universal platform for enhancing Raman signal and detecting biomolecules for the first time.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/BdnYRLLpZ70/D0NR00300J

