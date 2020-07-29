mercoledì, Luglio 29, 2020
Breaking News

​​​​​SCUOLA: CIAMPI, BENE ARCURI SU MASCHERINE, NESSUN COSTO PER FAMIGLIE

PROGRAMMA NAZIONALE DI RIFORMA E RELAZIONE SULLO SCOSTAMENTO DAGLI OBIETTIVI PROGRAMMATICI: ESAME…

SEMPLIFICAZIONI, RENZI:PRESENTATO EMENDAMENTO SU INTERVENTI DI MODIFICA IMPIANTI SPORTIVI

SCUOLA: PRESTIPINO (PD), BENE ARCURI SU PIANO RIENTRO, MENTRE DA OPPOSIZIONI NESSUN…

DL AGOSTO: SQUERI (FI), PREOCCUPATI PER CASSA INTEGRAZIONE E SMART WORKING

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1634 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2606 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2609 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2607 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2611 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

BIOMIMETIC PEPTIDE ENRICHED NONWOVEN SCAFFOLDS PROMOTE CALCIUM PHOSPHATE MINERALISATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 29 luglio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,28332-28342
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02446E, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Robabeh Gharaei, Giuseppe Tronci, Parikshit Goswami, Robert P. Wynn Davies, Jennifer Kirkham, Stephen J. Russell
A structurally robust electrospun peptide-enriched scaffold, with controlled peptide release behaviour, supports nucleation and growth of hydroxyapatite minerals in vitro.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/2Rram8p69is/D0RA02446E

Post collegati

GAO-20-697T, VA HEALTH CARE: VA NEEDS TO CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN ITS OVERSIGHT OF QUALITY OF STATE VETERANS HOMES, JULY 29, 2020

Redazione

CAPESIZE MARKET DECLINE SHOWS SIGNS OF SLOWING

Redazione

QUANTIFICATION OF EGFR AND EGFR-OVEREXPRESSED CANCER CELLS BASED ON CARBON DOTS@BIMETALLIC CUCO PRUSSIAN BLUE ANALOGUE

Redazione

TUNABLE BROADBAND-NEGATIVE-PERMEABILITY METAMATERIALS BY HYBRIDIZATION AT THZ FREQUENCIES

Redazione

BIOMIMETIC PEPTIDE ENRICHED NONWOVEN SCAFFOLDS PROMOTE CALCIUM PHOSPHATE MINERALISATION

Redazione

A COMBINED RAMAN OPTICAL ACTIVITY AND VIBRATIONAL CIRCULAR DICHROISM STUDY ON ARTEMISININ-TYPE PRODUCTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More