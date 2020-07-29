BIOMIMETIC PEPTIDE ENRICHED NONWOVEN SCAFFOLDS PROMOTE CALCIUM PHOSPHATE MINERALISATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 29 luglio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,28332-28342
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02446E, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Robabeh Gharaei, Giuseppe Tronci, Parikshit Goswami, Robert P. Wynn Davies, Jennifer Kirkham, Stephen J. Russell
A structurally robust electrospun peptide-enriched scaffold, with controlled peptide release behaviour, supports nucleation and growth of hydroxyapatite minerals in vitro.
