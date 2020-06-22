BIOMIMETIC HYBRID MEMBRANE-BASED NANOPLATFORMS: SYNTHESIS, PROPERTIES AND BIOMEDICAL APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 giugno 2020
Nanoscale Horiz., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NH00267D, Minireview
Yunyan Liao, Yifan Zhang, Nicholas Thomas Blum, Jing Lin, Peng Huang
Targeted delivery of drugs without rapid excretion and capture by immune system remains a tough challenge. Cell membrane coating endows nanoplatforms with prolonged blood circulation, enhanced immune escape, and improved…
