lunedì, Novembre 2, 2020
Agenparl

BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING SEMINAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), lun 02 novembre 2020

Event Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Mahsa Bataghva Shahbaz will deliver a presentation titled Contrast-Free Ultrasound Microvascular Imaging With Optimal Clutter Shrinkage to Enhance Tumor Vascular Quantification, Yang Bai will deliver a presentation titled Inkjet Printing Enzyme-Based Electrochemical Sensor for the Point of Care Testing of Saliva Phosphate, and Rodrigo Dalvit Carvalho da Silva will deliver a presentation titled Skull Segmentation in MR Images using Convolutional Neural Networks.

Zoom Meeting link: https://westernuniversity.zoom.us/j/

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/engineering/2020-11/biomedical-engineering.html

