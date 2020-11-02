BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING SEMINAR

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), lun 02 novembre 2020
Event Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Mahsa Bataghva Shahbaz will deliver a presentation titled Contrast-Free Ultrasound Microvascular Imaging With Optimal Clutter Shrinkage to Enhance Tumor Vascular Quantification, Yang Bai will deliver a presentation titled Inkjet Printing Enzyme-Based Electrochemical Sensor for the Point of Care Testing of Saliva Phosphate, and Rodrigo Dalvit Carvalho da Silva will deliver a presentation titled Skull Segmentation in MR Images using Convolutional Neural Networks.
Zoom Meeting link: https://westernuniversity.zoom.us/j/
