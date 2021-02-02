BIODEGRADABLE NANOCOMPOSITE OF POLY(ESTER-CO-CARBONATE) AND CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTALS FOR TOUGH TEAR-RESISTANT DISPOSABLE BAGS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 febbraio 2021

Green Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0GC04072J, Communication

Hyeri Kim, Hyeonyeol Jeon, Giyoung Shin, Minkyung Lee, Jonggeon Jegal, Sung Yeon Hwang, Dongyeop X Oh, Jun Mo Koo, Youngho Eom, Jeyoung Park

Current sustainable bioplastics need dramatic improvement to become competitive. Herein, we prepared poly(butylene succinate-co-carbonate) nanocomposites with citric acid and cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs). The dimethyl carbonate co-monomer lowers crystallinity and increases…

