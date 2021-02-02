BIODEGRADABLE NANOCOMPOSITE OF POLY(ESTER-CO-CARBONATE) AND CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTALS FOR TOUGH TEAR-RESISTANT DISPOSABLE BAGS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 febbraio 2021
Green Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0GC04072J, Communication
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Hyeri Kim, Hyeonyeol Jeon, Giyoung Shin, Minkyung Lee, Jonggeon Jegal, Sung Yeon Hwang, Dongyeop X Oh, Jun Mo Koo, Youngho Eom, Jeyoung Park
Current sustainable bioplastics need dramatic improvement to become competitive. Herein, we prepared poly(butylene succinate-co-carbonate) nanocomposites with citric acid and cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs). The dimethyl carbonate co-monomer lowers crystallinity and increases…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
