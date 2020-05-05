BIOCONTROL MOST COST-EFFECTIVE IN FIGHT AGAINST COMMON PEST PEAR OPUNTIA STRICTA

mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 05 maggio 2020 (CABI) Dactylopius opuntiae ‘stricta’ biotype is more effective as a sustainable biocontrol against invasive common pest pear Opuntia stricta in Laikipia County, Kenya, compared to physical and/or chemical control.Dr Arne Witt led on research published in BioControl which shows that the D. opuntiae ‘stricta’ biotype — released in 2014 — has contributed to a ‘significant reduction’ in the number of cladodes, flowers and fruit of plants with cochineal.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/c-bmc050420.php

