BIOCL/WS2 HYBRID NANOSHEET (2D/2D) HETEROJUNCTIONS FOR VISIBLE-LIGHT-DRIVEN PHOTOCATALYTIC DEGRADATION OF ORGANIC/INORGANIC WATER POLLUTANTS

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,25073-25088
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02916E, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Waseem Ashraf, Shikha Bansal, Vikrant Singh, Sanmitra Barman, Manika Khanuja
Achieved highest photocatalytic performance of 2D/2D BiOCl/WS2 (2%) hybrid nanosheets for MG degradation (∼98.4% in 45 min) and Cr(VI) reduction.
