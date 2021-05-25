(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00752A, Paper
Jiating Lu, Xi Zhang, Leihao Feng, Dan Gong, Ya Nie, Gang Xiang
The vertical Van der Waals heterojunctions (HJs) composed of photocatalytic star material BiOCl monolayer and group IV Xene monolayer (silicene, germanene etc.) were studied by using first-principles calculations. Formation energy…
