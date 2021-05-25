(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00752A, Paper

Jiating Lu, Xi Zhang, Leihao Feng, Dan Gong, Ya Nie, Gang Xiang

The vertical Van der Waals heterojunctions (HJs) composed of photocatalytic star material BiOCl monolayer and group IV Xene monolayer (silicene, germanene etc.) were studied by using first-principles calculations. Formation energy…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/jOOiRTKTjeI/D1CP00752A