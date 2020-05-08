BIO-FABRICATED ZNO NANOPARTICLES: DIRECT SUNLIGHT-DRIVEN SELECTIVE PHOTODEGRADATION, ANTIBACTERIAL ACTIVITY, AND THERMOLUMINESCENCE-EMISSION CHARACTERISTICS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01611J, Paper

Anupama R. Prasad, Anagha M., Shamsheera K. O., Abraham Joseph

Zinc oxide (ZnO) nanoparticles were prepared via a Gliricidia sepium leaf extract-assisted green synthetic route. Near-spherical and elongated nanoparticles were obtained according to morphology analysis.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/HxXa4sCH02E/D0NJ01611J