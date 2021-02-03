mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
GOVERNMENT ANALYSIS FUNCTION D&I CHAMPION BIOGRAPHIES

37TH UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW: UK CLOSING STATEMENT

AFRICA, L’APPELLO DEI GESUITI A NON DIMENTICARE IL DRAMMA DELL’AIDS

IL G-7 CONDANNA IL COLPO DI STATO MILITARE IN MYANMAR

03/02/2021 PACE RAPPORTEURS REACT TO IMPRISONMENT OF ALEXEI NAVALNY

GOVERNO, SALVINI: DRAGHI? NON ABBIAMO PREGIUDIZI, NON DICO Sì O NO A…

GOVERNO, SPERANZA: LEU, PD E M5S- AFFRONTINO IN QUESTE ORE IN MODO…

ACHIEVING AN INCLUSIVE US ECONOMIC RECOVERY

GOVERNO, ZINGARETTI: NON BISOGNA PERDERE LA FORZA E LE POTENZIALITA’ DI UNA…

ITALIA: PER LA GUIDA DEL GOVERNO MATTARELLA SCEGLIE DRAGHI

Agenparl

BINDING OF CHLOROAURATE TO POLYTYROSINE-PEG MICELLES LEADS TO AN ANTI-TURKEVICH PATTERN OF REDUCTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SM02259D, Paper
Nikolai P. Iakimov, Andrey V. Romanyuk, Irina D. Grozdova, Elisabeth A. Dets, Nikolai V. Alov, Pavel Yu. Sharanov, Sergey V. Maksimov, Serguei V. Savilov, Sergey S. Abramchuk, Alexander L. Ksenofontov, Elena A. Eremina, Nikolay S. Melik-Nubarov
Here we report formation of gold nanoparticles (GNPs) in micelles of polytyrosine-PEG copolymers that combine the properties of a reducer and a stabilizer.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/g09ZDBB4EOY/D0SM02259D

