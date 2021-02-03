BINDING OF CHLOROAURATE TO POLYTYROSINE-PEG MICELLES LEADS TO AN ANTI-TURKEVICH PATTERN OF REDUCTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SM02259D, Paper

Nikolai P. Iakimov, Andrey V. Romanyuk, Irina D. Grozdova, Elisabeth A. Dets, Nikolai V. Alov, Pavel Yu. Sharanov, Sergey V. Maksimov, Serguei V. Savilov, Sergey S. Abramchuk, Alexander L. Ksenofontov, Elena A. Eremina, Nikolay S. Melik-Nubarov

Here we report formation of gold nanoparticles (GNPs) in micelles of polytyrosine-PEG copolymers that combine the properties of a reducer and a stabilizer.

