(AGENPARL) – EAST LANSING (MICHIGAN), mer 15 aprile 2020 Currently, only 20% of cancer patients respond to immunotherapy checkpoints. Chen’s technology aims to change that by using big data and artificial intelligence to collect information from publicly available sources, to better diagnose and treat cancer with immunotherapy.

