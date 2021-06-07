(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 07 giugno 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01464A, Paper
Nicole M. Byrne, Mark Hopkins Schofield, Aaron D. Nicholas, Chris Cahill
We report the synthesis and characterization of a family of UO22+/Co2+ isothiocyanate materials containing [UO2(NCS)5]3- and/or [Co(NCS)4]2- building units charged balanced by tetramethylammonium cations and assembled via SS or SOyl…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/UnB1DvBP6TY/D1DT01464A

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here