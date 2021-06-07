(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 07 giugno 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01464A, Paper

Nicole M. Byrne, Mark Hopkins Schofield, Aaron D. Nicholas, Chris Cahill

We report the synthesis and characterization of a family of UO 2 2+ /Co 2+ isothiocyanate materials containing [UO 2 (NCS) 5 ] 3- and/or [Co(NCS) 4 ] 2- building units charged balanced by tetramethylammonium cations and assembled via S … S or S … Oyl…

