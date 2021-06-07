(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 07 giugno 2021
Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01464A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT01464A, Paper
Nicole M. Byrne, Mark Hopkins Schofield, Aaron D. Nicholas, Chris Cahill
We report the synthesis and characterization of a family of UO22+/Co2+ isothiocyanate materials containing [UO2(NCS)5]3- and/or [Co(NCS)4]2- building units charged balanced by tetramethylammonium cations and assembled via S…S or S…Oyl…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
We report the synthesis and characterization of a family of UO22+/Co2+ isothiocyanate materials containing [UO2(NCS)5]3- and/or [Co(NCS)4]2- building units charged balanced by tetramethylammonium cations and assembled via S…S or S…Oyl…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/UnB1DvBP6TY/D1DT01464A