Event Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

We challenge you to come learn with us! June is National Indigenous History Month and Biindigen, Western’s Indigenous Learning Circle, created a full month of activities and resources for the Western community to learn and unlearn about Indigenous histories, cultures and Peoples.

In the calendar below, you will find something to celebrate or learn about Indigenous Peoples in Canada for almost every day of the month. Some events require registration, and we included some resources for your kiddos too.

Heads up – next time you’re grocery shopping, pick up some wild rice for a delicious recipe on June 10!

Share your learning and experiences on Twitter with the hashtag #WesternUBiindigen

Faculty, staff and grad students, please join Biindigen on June 22 to discuss what we’ve been learning and how to incorporate what we’ve learned into practice and action. Register here.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/indigenous-student-centre/2021-05/biindigens-indigenous.html