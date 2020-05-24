(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 24 maggio 2020

Ministry of Communications

Bihar Postal Circle of Department of Posts to deliver “Shahi Lichi”and “Zardalu Mango” at doorsteps of people







24 MAY 2020 6:43PM by PIB Delhi

The Department of Posts, Government of India and Department of Horticulture, Government of Bihar have joined hands to supply ”Shahi Lichi” & “Zardalu Mango” to the people at doorstep. Bihar Postal Circle has made an agreement with Department of Horticulture, Government of Bihar for logistics of Shahi Lichi from Muzaffarpur and Zardalu Mango from Bhagalpur and its delivery to the door step of the people.

Because of lockdown to contain the spread of corona virus, Litchi & Mangoes cultivators have been finding it difficult to carry/transport their fruits to the markets for sale. Its supply amongst people has become big challenge and so to meet the demand of public and for giving market space directly to farmers to sell their fruits without any middlemen, the Department of Horticulture, Govt.of Bihar & Department of Posts, Govt of India have joined hands for this initiative.

horticulture. bihar.gov.in ” online. The ”Shahi Lichi” of Muzaffarpur (Bihar) & “Zardalu Mango” of Bhagalpur(Bihar) are famous in world by virtue of their unique fragrance and demand everywhere. People can place order on website “” online.

This facility will be initially available to people of Muzaffarpur & Patna for ”Shahi Lichi” & Patna & Bhagalpur for “Zardalu Mango” . Lichi will be booked minimum for 2 kgs and mangoes for 5 kgs.

Online booking and delivery at doorstep facility will help cultivators/farmers by earning decent profits in this new market directly. Customers will also be benefitted to get these branded fruits at their doorstep at low cost. Till now order for 4400 kgs Lichi has been placed on website.It may go upto 100000 kgs during the season. Order for Mangoes will start in last week of May.

