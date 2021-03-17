Big City Barbeque

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 17 marzo 2021 Friday, March 26, 2021, 4:30 – 7:30pm

The Big City Barbecue is back and better than ever! Bringing Brisbane’s business community together in a celebratory community event. It features a variety of food trucks, entertainment, guest appearances, and a range of information and activity stalls for all ages.



Venue: King George Square, Brisbane City

Venue address: King George Square, 100 Adelaide Street, Brisbane

Event type: Family events, Food, Free, LIVE, Markets

Age range: Infants and toddlers, Preschool kids, Kids, Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors

Cost: Free

Age: Suitable for all ages

Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D151617660