mercoledì, Marzo 17, 2021
BIG CITY BARBEQUE

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 17 marzo 2021 Friday, March 26, 2021, 4:30 – 7:30pm

Big City Barbeque

The Big City Barbecue is back and better than ever! Bringing Brisbane’s business community together in a celebratory community event. It features a variety of food trucks, entertainment, guest appearances, and a range of information and activity stalls for all ages. 
 

VenueKing George Square, Brisbane City
Venue addressKing George Square, 100 Adelaide Street, Brisbane
Event type: Family events, Food, Free, LIVE, Markets
Age range: Infants and toddlers, Preschool kids, Kids, Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for all ages
Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D151617660

