(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 11 giugno 2021

In support of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of installing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, the Department of the Interior today announced a proposed sale for offshore wind development on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) in the New York Bight – an area of shallow waters between Long Island and the New Jersey coast.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/biden-harris-administration-proposes-competitive-lease-sale-offshore-wind-development