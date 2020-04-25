BEYOND YEMEN’S MILITIADOMS

(AGENPARL) – PARIS, sab 25 aprile 2020 The ongoing conflict in Yemen is complex and multi-layered, with the involvement of rival regional powers adding a geopolitical dimension to the war. As the national framework has disintegrated, local rivalries have intensified, leaving more room for foreign state interference in the country. In this fragmented political landscape, militias and other armed groups have come to play a prominent role in Yemen’s security governance. This Brief analyses the intertwined layers of conflict in Yemen and their implications for war resolution efforts, arguing that reforming the state on the basis of a decentralisation of power is key to rebuilding national institutions and achieving peace.

Fonte/Source: https://www.iss.europa.eu/content/beyond-yemen%25E2%2580%2599s-militiadoms