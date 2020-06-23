martedì, Giugno 23, 2020
Breaking News

SEXUAL VIOLENCE SURVIVORS CANNOT BE FORGOTTEN

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 23, 2020

USA, TRUMP: ABBIAMO IL DOVERE MORALE DI CREARE UN SISTEMA DI IMMIGRAZIONE…

RUSSIA, VLADIMIR PUTIN HA DEPOSTO UNA CORONA NELLA TOMBA DEL MILITE IGNOTO…

RUSSIA, PUTIN FIRMA ORDINE ESECUTIVO PER DECORARE I DIPENDENTI DELLE STRUTTURE MEDICHE…

THIRTY-SECOND PLENARY SESSION: ADOPTED DOCUMENTS

COMING SOON: GLOBAL FINANCIAL STABILITY REPORT UPDATE, JUNE 2020

DESIGNATION OF ADDITIONAL CHINESE MEDIA ENTITIES AS FOREIGN MISSIONS

DESIGNATION OF ADDITIONAL CHINESE MEDIA ENTITIES AS FOREIGN MISSIONS

EU-CHINA SUMMIT: DEFENDING EU INTERESTS AND VALUES IN A COMPLEX AND VITAL…

Agenparl

BEYOND GREECE AND ROME

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 23 giugno 2020

Cover

Beyond Greece and Rome

Reading the Ancient Near East in Early Modern Europe

Edited by Jane Grogan

Classical Presences

Author Information

Jane Grogan, Associate Professor of Renaissance Literature, School of English, Drama and Film at University College Dublin, Ireland

Jane Grogan is an Associate Professor in the School of English, Drama and Film at University College Dublin. She is the author of two monographs, Exemplary Spenser: Visual and Poetic Pedagogy in The Faerie Queene (Routledge, 2009) and The Persian Empire in English Renaissance Writing, 1549-1622 (Palgrave Macmillan, 2014), as well as various journal articles on classical reception, ekphrasis, early modern epic, and Anglo-Ottoman engagements. She has also edited a collection of essays on Spenser’s Mutabilitie Cantos for Manchester University Press (Celebrating Mutabilitie: Essays on Edmund Spenser’s Mutabilitie Cantos; 2010) and is currently finishing an edition of William Barker’s English translation of Xenophon’s Cyropaedia for the MHRA Tudor and Stuart Translation series.

Contributors:

Megan C. Armstrong is Associate Professor of History at McMaster University, Canada.
Derval Conroy is Associate Professor in French and Francophone Studies at University College Dublin.
Jane Grogan is Associate Professor in the School of English, Drama and Film at University College Dublin.
Edith Hall is Professor of Classics at King’s College London and Consultant Director of the Archive of Performances of Greek and Roman Drama at the University of Oxford.
Galena Hashhozheva lectures on early modern literature in the English Department at the University of Oldenburg, Germany.
Noreen Humble is Associate Professor in the Department of Classics and Religion at the University of Calgary.
Dennis Looney is Director of Programs and Director of the Association of Departments of Foreign Languages at the Modern Language Association of America.
Su Fang Ng is Clifford A. Cutchins III Professor and Associate Professor of English at Virginia Tech.
Ladan Niayesh is Professor of English Studies at the University of Paris Diderot – Paris 7.
Thomas Roebuck is Lecturer in Renaissance Literature at the University of East Anglia.
Jennifer Sarha is an independent scholar based in Luxembourg.
Deirdre Serjeantson is Director of Studies in English at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge.

<!– GABWEBENH-42 starts

GABWEBENH-42 ends–>

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/beyond-greece-and-rome-9780198767114?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

SECULAR CHAINS

Redazione

KANT AND ANIMALS

Redazione

HORACE’S ODES

Redazione

LOCAL LIVES, PARALLEL HISTORIES

Redazione

CLASSICS AND MEDIA THEORY

Redazione

BEYOND GREECE AND ROME

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More