Beyond Greece and Rome

Jane Grogan is an Associate Professor in the School of English, Drama and Film at University College Dublin. She is the author of two monographs, Exemplary Spenser: Visual and Poetic Pedagogy in The Faerie Queene (Routledge, 2009) and The Persian Empire in English Renaissance Writing, 1549-1622 (Palgrave Macmillan, 2014), as well as various journal articles on classical reception, ekphrasis, early modern epic, and Anglo-Ottoman engagements. She has also edited a collection of essays on Spenser’s Mutabilitie Cantos for Manchester University Press (Celebrating Mutabilitie: Essays on Edmund Spenser’s Mutabilitie Cantos; 2010) and is currently finishing an edition of William Barker’s English translation of Xenophon’s Cyropaedia for the MHRA Tudor and Stuart Translation series.

Megan C. Armstrong is Associate Professor of History at McMaster University, Canada.

Derval Conroy is Associate Professor in French and Francophone Studies at University College Dublin.

Edith Hall is Professor of Classics at King’s College London and Consultant Director of the Archive of Performances of Greek and Roman Drama at the University of Oxford.

Galena Hashhozheva lectures on early modern literature in the English Department at the University of Oldenburg, Germany.

Noreen Humble is Associate Professor in the Department of Classics and Religion at the University of Calgary.

Dennis Looney is Director of Programs and Director of the Association of Departments of Foreign Languages at the Modern Language Association of America.

Su Fang Ng is Clifford A. Cutchins III Professor and Associate Professor of English at Virginia Tech.

Ladan Niayesh is Professor of English Studies at the University of Paris Diderot – Paris 7.

Thomas Roebuck is Lecturer in Renaissance Literature at the University of East Anglia.

Jennifer Sarha is an independent scholar based in Luxembourg.

Deirdre Serjeantson is Director of Studies in English at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge.