BEYOND COVID-19: A WHOLE OF HEALTH LOOK AT IMPACTS DURING THE PANDEMIC RESPONSE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 06 luglio 2020 Source: Center for Global Development (CGD). Published: 7/1/2020.

This 33-page paper provides an overview of the lessons learned from previous outbreaks and economic crises in relation to indirect health effects, as well as a framework for adopting a whole of health approach to the COVID response. This framework articulates indirect health impacts around four distinct but interrelated sets of impacts: economic, environmental, health systems, and social/behavioral.

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22889