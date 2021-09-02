(AGENPARL) – gio 02 settembre 2021 Scammers are targeting millions with text messages in an attempt to steal personal information. Never click links and report any fraud.

Have You Gotten a Suspicious Text From a State Agency?

Scammers are targeting millions of people through bogus text messages. This time, their goal is to steal your personal information and unemployment insurance benefits. A text asks you to verify or correct your insurance claim, then takes you to a fake website to capture personal details. Remember, state agencies will never send you a text message requesting your personal information.

If you receive a suspicious text:

– Never click the links or respond.

– Visit IdentityTheft.gov if you believe a scammer has compromised your personal information.

– Report suspicious text messages to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) by filling out a complaint form or calling (866) 720-5721.

