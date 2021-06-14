(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 14 giugno 2021 When hunters stumble across a desiccated human hand clutching an incredibly rare coin, Liam Campbell is called in. The discovery leads him to the broken remains of a World War II-era transport plane emerging from the face of a calving glacier. For some sixty years the glacier has held its secrets close: Who was on the ill-fated flight? What were they doing? 74-year-old Lydia Tompkins might have had the answers Campbell needed, but now she’s dead too…murdered in her own home. And she won’t be the last to die, as once-buried secrets return to haunt the present.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=205438510