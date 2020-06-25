(AGENPARL) – gio 25 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to National Book Festival Blog from the Library of Congress.

Best of the National Book Festival: Roxane Gay, 2017 [ https://blogs.loc.gov/national-book-festival/2020/06/best-of-the-national-book-festival-roxane-gay-2017/?loclr=eanbfb ] 06/25/2020 10:00 AM EDT

Our ongoing celebration of the Library of Congress National Book Festival continues with author Roxane Gay discussing her latest collection of stories, “Difficult Women,” and her recent memoir, “Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body,” on the Contemporary Life stage at the 2017 Festival. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]