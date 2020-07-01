BEST OF THE NATIONAL BOOK FESTIVAL: NATASHA TRETHEWEY AND JENNY XIE, 2019

(AGENPARL) – mer 01 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to From the Catbird Seat: Poetry & Literature Blog from the Library of Congress.

Looking forward to the 2020 National Book Festival? In the meantime, you can watch past festival presentations by exploring our full National Book Festival video collectionwhich includes this video of Natasha Trethewey and Jenny Xie discussing the poetry of place and their new books, Monument: Poems New and Selected (Trethewey) and Eye Level (Xie), on the Poetry & Prose stage at the 2019 Festival.

