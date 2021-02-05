BERND PULVERER APPOINTED CHIEF EDITOR OF EMBO REPORTS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 05 febbraio 2021

“We will further sharpen the unique profile EMBO Reports has among the EMBO Press portfolio to ensure the journal optimally serves the scientific community”, says Pulverer. “This includes developing the scope, editorial criteria and format of the journal to address its global readership and to engage better with early career researchers. We will hone selection criteria to efficiently share the research that is most valuable to the broader scientific community – such as welcoming orthogonal approaches to important research claims, resources and methods.”

Papers published in EMBO Reports present research results ranging from structural biology and biophysics to cell and developmental biology, with a broadening scope including host-pathogen interaction, neuroscience, evolutionary biology, environmental science and ecology. The journal publishes all formats of research papers. It particularly welcomes more self-contained studies which show a high level of technical quality and conceptual advance, but not necessarily an exhaustive analysis of molecular mechanistic detail.

“We will broaden the journal’s well-established ‘Science and Society’ section, which provides comment and analysis for the wider academic community and the public. It is a priority for us that high quality science can be published with one set of referee reports; enhancing our manuscript transfer network and engagement with Review Commons ensures this – for example, we consider manuscripts with referees reports from any other quality journal at EMBO Reports,” Bernd Pulverer adds.

EMBO Reports adheres to the pioneering Transparent Peer Review policy to ensure constructive and effective peer review: the journal publishes referee comments, author responses and editorial decision letters in full alongside the paper. The new ‘Refereed Preprint’ concept encourages authors to associate journal referee reports with their preprints. EMBO Reports encourages the deposition of minimally processed source data and provides a free service to curate and annotate figures, which enables direct search for data and experiments via the EMBO SourceData platform, making the papers and their data better findable.

EMBO Reports offers efficient manuscript transfers from and to the other EMBO Press journals, including Life Science Alliance, co-published with Rockefeller University Press and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press, and to partner journals such as eLife. It also welcomes manuscripts reviewed via Review Commons, a platform for journal-independent peer review, initiated by ASAPbio and EMBO.

EMBO Reports currently publishes about half of its papers fully Open Access; the other half is freely accessible from six months after publication. Journal income is used to cross-finance EMBO Press Open Access journals and parts of the EMBO Programmes fostering life scientists at different career stages.

BIOSKETCH

Bernd Pulverer, PhD, is Head of Scientific Publications at EMBO. Before joining EMBO as Chief Editor for The EMBO Journal and Head of Scientific Publications in 2009, he researched on signaling and transcriptional control mechanisms in cancer and held a number of senior positions in scientific publishing: he was Associate and then Senior Editor at Nature from 1999 until 2002, and subsequently Chief Editor of Nature Cell Biology.

Bernd Pulverer was a co-founder of the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA) and currently serves on its Steering Committee. He is member of the advisory boards of bioRxiv and Review Commons, and a member on the STM Image Integrity Working Group. He is a founding director of the journal Life Science Alliance.

He was a Research Fellow at Institute of Biochemistry, University of Innsbruck, Austria, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, USA and a postdoctoral fellow at Ontario Cancer Institute, Toronto, Canada. He holds a PhD from the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, London, and a MA in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge, UK.

###

About EMBO

EMBO is an organization of more than 1,800 leading researchers that promotes excellence in the life sciences in Europe and beyond. The major goals of the organization are to support talented researchers at all stages of their careers, stimulate the exchange of scientific information, and help build a research environment where scientists can achieve their best work.

EMBO helps young scientists to advance their research, promote their international reputations and ensure their mobility. Courses, workshops, conferences and scientific journals disseminate the latest research and offer training in techniques to maintain high standards of excellence in research practice. EMBO helps to shape science and research policy by seeking input and feedback from our community and by following closely the trends in science in Europe.

http://www.embo.org

About EMBO Press

EMBO Press is an editorially independent publishing platform for the development of EMBO scientific publications. EMBO Press represents the policies and practices of the five EMBO scientific publications that serve the global life science community: The EMBO Journal, EMBO Reports, Molecular Systems Biology, EMBO Molecular Medicine and Life Science Alliance. EMBO Press is a founder and initial signatory of the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA) and an innovator in responsible research practices, and it champions Open Science and FAIR data sharing.

http://www.embopress.org