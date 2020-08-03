martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
BERMUDA POST OFFICE OPERATING HOURS

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 03 agosto 2020

The Bermuda Post Office (BPO) today updated the public that all post offices will return to normal working hours starting today, 3 August. The General Post Office hours are 8.00am to 5.00pm and normal working hours for the sub post offices are 8.00am to 4.00pm. Perot Post Office will remain closed.

The General Post Office Letter Floor will also reopen for service. Customers going to the General Post Office will be served on the Letter Floor and in Parcel Post. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/bermuda-post-office-operating-hours

