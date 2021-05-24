(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, lun 24 maggio 2021

The Minister of Labour, the Hon Jason Hayward, JP, MP, said, “I am pleased to report that after discussion with representatives with the Bermuda Public Services Union (BPSU) held today, the parties have reached a mutual understanding, with the BPSU indicating to the Government that they support the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 2021 (“the Act”), and are no longer pursuing amendments to the legislation related to the decertification process.