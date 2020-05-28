BERMUDA DAY STATEMENT

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, gio 28 maggio 2020

Good afternoon all:

As we approach the Bermuda Day Holiday, we do so against the backdrop of navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consequently, as a country, we will be observing our national holiday differently than we have in previous years.

Today, the Minister of Labour Community Affairs and Sports, Lovitta Foggo shared a message with the public about how the Ministry has sought to commemorate this year’s holiday.