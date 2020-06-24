mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
BENZOTHIADIAZOLE BRIDGED EDOT BASED DONOR–ACCEPTOR POLYMERS WITH TUNABLE OPTICAL, ELECTROCHEMICAL, MORPHOLOGICAL AND ELECTROCHROMIC PERFORMANCE: EFFECTS OF SOLVENTS AND ELECTROLYTES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01884H, Paper
Sanchita Singhal, Asit Patra
We present systematic opto-electrochemical studies of D–A polymer films prepared using different electrolytes and solvents. Significant effects of both the factors on the optical, electrochemical, morphology and electrochromic properties were found.
