Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States and the American people, I send best wishes and congratulations to the government and people of Benin as you celebrate 61 years of independence.

The pandemic has affected us all, and even as we continue the fight against COVID-19, the United States has not wavered in its commitment to working with the Beninese people to strengthen the institutions of democracy, confront the climate crisis, advance economic opportunity, improve health security, and address regional and international threats to our mutual security. I am confident that across all these areas of cooperation and beyond, our efforts are enabling healthier and more prosperous and secure lives for the people of our two countries.

