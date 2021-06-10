(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021
CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00353D, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00353D, Paper
Shiwen Kou, Qiaonan Yu, Yaru Peng, Guoqiang Li
The severe photogenerated carriers recombination of BiVO4 leads to poor performance and limits extensive commercial application. Here, the BiVO4 nanocrystalline powder and the epitaxial BiVO4 films were prepared by using…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The severe photogenerated carriers recombination of BiVO4 leads to poor performance and limits extensive commercial application. Here, the BiVO4 nanocrystalline powder and the epitaxial BiVO4 films were prepared by using…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/2aYjqZFaihY/D1CE00353D