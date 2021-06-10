(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00353D, Paper
Shiwen Kou, Qiaonan Yu, Yaru Peng, Guoqiang Li
The severe photogenerated carriers recombination of BiVO4 leads to poor performance and limits extensive commercial application. Here, the BiVO4 nanocrystalline powder and the epitaxial BiVO4 films were prepared by using…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/2aYjqZFaihY/D1CE00353D

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here