BENDAMUSTINE HYDROCHLORIDE: CMDH SCIENTIFIC CONCLUSIONS AND GROUNDS FOR VARIATION, AMENDMENTS TO THE PRODUCT INFORMATION AND TIMETABLE FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION – PSUSA//202001

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 10 novembre 2020 Download PDF0https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/psusa/bendamustine-hydrochloride-cmdh-scientific-conclusions-grounds-variation-amendments-product//202001_en.pdf’>https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/psusa/bendamustine-hydrochloride-cmdh-scientific-conclusions-grounds-variation-amendments-product//202001_en.pdf
Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/documents/psusa/bendamustine-hydrochloride-cmdh-scientific-conclusions-grounds-variation-amendments-product/00003162/202001_en.pdf