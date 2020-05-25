BELGRADE WASTE-TO-ENERGY PROJECT PROGRESSES DESPITE PANDEMIC

(AGENPARL) – lun 25 maggio 2020 EBRD logo
Youhave subscribed to News from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). We have just published this content.
Project reaches financial close for 290 million loan facility body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
Find us on
Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/ebrdhq ] Twitter [ https://twitter.com/ebrd ] LinkedIn [ http://www.linkedin.com/company/ebrd ] Youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ] Instagram [ https://www.instagram.com/ebrd_official/?hl=en ]
[ https://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ]
________________________________________________________________________