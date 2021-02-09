martedì, Febbraio 9, 2021
SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN WITH WOLF BLITZER OF CNN’S THE SITUATION ROOM

NICARAGUA’S FOREIGN AGENTS LAW DRIVES NICARAGUA TOWARD DICTATORSHIP, SILENCING INDEPENDENT VOICES 

CHINA: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL HOLDS VIDEO CONFERENCE WITH STATE COUNCILLOR/FOREIGN MINISTER…

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

BELCHERTOWN MAN SENTENCED FOR FEDERAL FIREARM OFFENSES

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 09 febbraio 2021

BOSTON – A former federal firearm licensee was sentenced today in federal court in Springfield for firearms charges.

Max T. Gaj, 30, of Belchertown, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark D. Mastroianni to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In September 2020, Gaj pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of unregistered firearms, receipt and possession of National Firearm Act (NFA) firearms not identified by serial number, making a firearm in violation of the NFA, selling firearms in violation of state and local laws, and making false entries in, failing to make appropriate entries in, and failing to properly maintain records as required.

Gaj, who was a federal firearms licensee and part owner of Dark Horse Gunsmithing in South Hadley, received and possessed three firearms: a machinegun, a machinegun bearing no serial number and a shotgun. The firearms were not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required by the NFA. Gaj also made a machinegun in violation of the NFA.

In addition, Gaj sold two firearms, a Glock Model 17 pistol and a Glock Model 43 pistol in violation of state law. Gaj also made false entries, failed to make appropriate entries and failed to properly maintain records as required of a federal firearms licensee.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Kelly Brady, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine G. Curley of Lelling’s Springfield Branch Office prosecuted the case.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/belchertown-man-sentenced-federal-firearm-offenses

