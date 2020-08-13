venerdì, Agosto 14, 2020
Agenparl

BELARUSIANS HAVE REJECTED LUKASHENKO. SO SHOULD THE EU.

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 13 agosto 2020

European Union foreign ministers will convene Friday against the backdrop of a worsening crisis in Belarus. Long-time ruler Alexander Lukashenko was clearly voted out in last Sunday’s presidential election, but instead of conceding defeat, he has declared war on the Belarusian people.

All across the country, peaceful protesters have been violently targeted by security forces, with thousands arrested, hundreds wounded and some even killed. The EU and many of its member countries have been quick to condemn this criminal conduct. They must now follow up with concrete measures to support the Belarusian people and to punish those who have unleashed state terror against them.

