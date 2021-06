(AGENPARL) – mer 16 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to In the Muse Blog from the Library of Congress.

06/16/2021 09:00 AM EDT

The following is a guest post from Archives Processing Technician Dr. Rachel McNellis. In his essay, “The Influence of Peasant Music on Modern Music,” published in 1931, Hungarian composer Béla Bartók (1881–1945) describes the beauty of folk music and its significance to classical composers: “The right type of peasant music is most varied and perfect […]

