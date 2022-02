“I said to [my father] ‘You can hardly walk’, he said ‘Well, I can crawl’

Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun describes how her 61-year-old father told her he was returning to Ukraine’s capital after evacuating his family “to defend Kyiv”

